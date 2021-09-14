Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,328,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $233.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,877,890. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

