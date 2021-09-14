Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 13,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 357,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.