Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

