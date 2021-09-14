Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.37. Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 311,570 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

In other Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) news, Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$196,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,369.13. Also, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 26,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,177,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,037,060. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,000 shares of company stock worth $548,565.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVO)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

