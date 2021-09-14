NOW Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. NOW Token has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1,803.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NOW Token has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One NOW Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00180136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.11 or 1.00273752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.28 or 0.07259040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00870617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,414,980 coins. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

