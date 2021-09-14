Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NUS traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 670,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,582. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

