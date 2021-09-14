Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 1592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Specifically, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $2,185,229. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $448,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

