Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.31

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.31 and last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 3962136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

Several research analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,720,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

