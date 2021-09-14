NULS Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, NULS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $54.15 million and $9.36 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00080431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00121274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00170378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.39 or 0.99980518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.21 or 0.07212158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.78 or 0.00894621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002888 BTC.

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

