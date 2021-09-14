Numeraire (NMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.30 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Numeraire has a market cap of $449.72 million and $28.30 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for $44.10 or 0.00093565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.00836173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,107 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

