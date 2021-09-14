Numeraire Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.40 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $446.49 million and $26.40 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $43.78 or 0.00095234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00145812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.91 or 0.00737213 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,107 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.