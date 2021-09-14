Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.
NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.
In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $652,878. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NRIX stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.