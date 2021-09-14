Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $652,878. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRIX stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

