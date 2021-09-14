Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Boosted by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

