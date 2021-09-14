Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Short Interest Down 98.9% in August

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NPHC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,410,760. Nutra Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Nutra Pharma Company Profile
