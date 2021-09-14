Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JHB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. 108,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHB. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 259.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 750,391 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 898,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 155,909 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

