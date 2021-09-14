Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JHB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. 108,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $9.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.
About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.