Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 87.3% in August

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 38.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $431,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

