Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 87.3% in August

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $21.82.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
