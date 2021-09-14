Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuvera Communications stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 1,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.50. Nuvera Communications has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

