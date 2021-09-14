O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,421 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $332.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.28.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

