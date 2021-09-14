O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.