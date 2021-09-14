O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

