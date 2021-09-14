O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.