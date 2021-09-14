O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 13,323 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2,088.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

