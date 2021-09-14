O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 28,984 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

