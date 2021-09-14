O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,257 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $85,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 94.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,931,000 after purchasing an additional 212,246 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.35. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

