O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 46,626 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AMX opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

