O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,675 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ADS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.