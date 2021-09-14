O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 75,708 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,708 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BRF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BRF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRFS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

