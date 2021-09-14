O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

