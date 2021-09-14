O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

