O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

