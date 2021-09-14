O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.