O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Moody’s stock opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

