O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 5,117.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after purchasing an additional 961,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in ABM Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

