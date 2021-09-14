O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 331.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 7.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 32.9% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

