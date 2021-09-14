O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 71.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth $900,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

