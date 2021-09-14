O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,820 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

