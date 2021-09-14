O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $376.33 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.75 and its 200 day moving average is $344.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

