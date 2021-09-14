O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,582 shares of company stock worth $5,268,518 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $2,860,200. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

