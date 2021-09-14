O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APOG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 298,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after buying an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 81,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of APOG opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.