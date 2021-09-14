O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 80,709.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EME opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

