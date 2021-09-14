O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

JLL stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.92. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

