O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 43.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKM opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

