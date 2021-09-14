O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,133,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $3,839,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

