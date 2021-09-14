O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

BCC stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

