O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $20,011,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

BCC stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

