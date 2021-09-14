O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,184,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $8,127,404. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

