O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,459,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNL opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

