O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Resolute Forest Products worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RFP. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,492,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

