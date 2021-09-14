O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of AON by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in AON by 226.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AON opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $295.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

