O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3,775.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

